Xiaomi closed out 2017 with the official announcement of the incredibly affordable 2:1 Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, the latter of which was initially expected to be named Redmi Note 5.

But while rumormongers are fighting over the order in which the high-end Mi 7 and Mi MIX 2S may be released this year, speculation is again (discreetly) heating up regarding a prospective Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

This is now tipped to see daylight by the end of February, likely going on sale in China only for starters at the equivalent of $237 and up. That’s still a very reasonable starting price for an Android phone with thin screen bezels and a trendy 18:9 aspect ratio, although it’s significantly more than what the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus are currently fetching.

That’s because the Redmi Note 5 is expected to follow the Mi 6 and Mi A1’s dual camera suit, purportedly opting for 16 and 5MP rear-facing lenses instead of a 12 + 12MP imaging arrangement.

On the front, you can hope to find an 8MP selfie shooter, with either a Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood to power a 5.99-inch display. The beefier SoC will be paired with 4GB RAM, as well as 64GB internal storage space, at CNY 1,799 ($285), whereas the entry-level CNY 1,499 configuration should only include 3 and 32 gigs respectively.

Unfortunately, all the pricing and hardware information is purely speculative at the moment. What we know for sure is China’s 3C (Compulsory Certification) authority recently approved a couple of Xiaomi devices carrying model numbers MEE7S and MET7S, which are awfully close to the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus regulatory designations (MEE7 and MET7).