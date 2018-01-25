Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 rumors are back, this time including dual camera

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi closed out 2017 with the official announcement of the incredibly affordable 2:1 Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, the latter of which was initially expected to be named Redmi Note 5.

But while rumormongers are fighting over the order in which the high-end Mi 7 and Mi MIX 2S may be released this year, speculation is again (discreetly) heating up regarding a prospective Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

This is now tipped to see daylight by the end of February, likely going on sale in China only for starters at the equivalent of $237 and up. That’s still a very reasonable starting price for an Android phone with thin screen bezels and a trendy 18:9 aspect ratio, although it’s significantly more than what the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus are currently fetching.

That’s because the Redmi Note 5 is expected to follow the Mi 6 and Mi A1’s dual camera suit, purportedly opting for 16 and 5MP rear-facing lenses instead of a 12 + 12MP imaging arrangement.

On the front, you can hope to find an 8MP selfie shooter, with either a Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood to power a 5.99-inch display. The beefier SoC will be paired with 4GB RAM, as well as 64GB internal storage space, at CNY 1,799 ($285), whereas the entry-level CNY 1,499 configuration should only include 3 and 32 gigs respectively.

Unfortunately, all the pricing and hardware information is purely speculative at the moment. What we know for sure is China’s 3C (Compulsory Certification) authority recently approved a couple of Xiaomi devices carrying model numbers MEE7S and MET7S, which are awfully close to the Redmi 5 and 5 Plus regulatory designations (MEE7 and MET7).

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
20%
Like It
20%
Want It
0%
Had It
40%
Hated It
20%
Source
MyDrivers News
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, China, News, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Rumors, Xiaomi
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).