As the Olympic Torch nears the popular South Korean hiking and skiing Pyeongchang County for the February 9 opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Games, America’s always competitive “Un-carrier” is also getting ready for its own gold medal contest.

Of course, as far as John Legere is concerned, there’s simply no way Verizon and AT&T will be able to match T-Mo’s special 2018 Winter Olympics offers. That’s because traditional carriers are too used to “gouging you and making you jump through ridiculous hoops.”

Meanwhile, T-Mobile US customers have absolutely nothing to do after setting foot on South Korean soil to enjoy pretty much the same benefits as back home. Typically, that merely includes free texting and unlimited data up to 2G speeds in 140+ countries and destinations, but between February 7 and March 20, you get free texts, free unlimited calls within South Korea and to the US, as well as free unlimited high-speed data.

There don’t seem to be any catches or speed caps… aside from the usual warning that video “typically streams at 480p”, and data “prioritization” may kick in if you go over 50GB.

T-Mobile customers on all postpaid plans are apparently eligible for the promo, hassle-free and at “absolutely no additional cost”, starting two days before the official kick-off of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, and ending two days after the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Paralympics.