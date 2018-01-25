Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 fully leaked, LG G7 “on schedule” and more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and all the recent batch of leaks that have just emerged. Then we talk about the LG G7 as the phone still seems to be “on schedule,” even if we’re not sure when that is. The Vivo X20 Plus UD follows as we have final dates for a launch and a price point. Then iOS 11.3 takes the stage, now with a possible “Modern iPad” making the cut. we end today’s show talking about the Essential Phone and the deals you can find on Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Essential Phone deal on Amazon prices it down to $434.99
LG G7 “on schedule?” Company tamps down rumors
Vivo X20 Plus UD with in-display fingerprint sensor gets official price tag and release date
iOS 11.3 firmware mentions “Modern iPad,” signals new-gen iPad Pro with Face ID
No surprises with new Galaxy S9 video and render leaks

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!