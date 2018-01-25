Nintendo’s first mobile app, Miitomo, to shut down May 9

Nintendo has announced that it will shut down servers for its first mobile app, Miitomo, on May 9 at 4pm Japan Time. The videogames company has already ended sales of the in-game currency, Miitomo Coin, and will offer refunds to customers who have unused, paid-for coins.

The app was the first venture into the Android and iOS ecosystems for the company that would be the gateway to bona fide games from its more familiar franchises such as Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes.

Miitomo was made available in nine languages, debuting first in Japan on March 17, 2016. Within a month, it had garnered 10 million users worldwide and retained about a quarter of those users by the next month, with presumed dropoff continuing since then.

The social app revolved around conversations with Miis, the company’s user avatar introduced with the Wii console in 2005.