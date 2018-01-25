Android

Nintendo’s first mobile app, Miitomo, to shut down May 9

Contents
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that it will shut down servers for its first mobile app, Miitomo, on May 9 at 4pm Japan Time. The videogames company has already ended sales of the in-game currency, Miitomo Coin, and will offer refunds to customers who have unused, paid-for coins.

The app was the first venture into the Android and iOS ecosystems for the company that would be the gateway to bona fide games from its more familiar franchises such as Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes.

Miitomo was made available in nine languages, debuting first in Japan on March 17, 2016. Within a month, it had garnered 10 million users worldwide and retained about a quarter of those users by the next month, with presumed dropoff continuing since then.

The social app revolved around conversations with Miis, the company’s user avatar introduced with the Wii console in 2005.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
The Verge
Source
Nintendo
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Apps, End of Life, gaming, iOS, Miitomo, News, Nintendo
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.