The chances that Apple will launch a new iPad this year have come just a bit higher. Firmware code for the iOS 11.3 developer preview has been found to make mention of an “iPad_modern.”

Filipe Espósito, editor-in-chief of iHelp BR, picked up on the mentions.

Yep, there’s definitely some references to a “Modern iPad” inside iOS 11.3. pic.twitter.com/JHHone2R1D — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) January 25, 2018

Espósito was also first to pin new art assets related to the HomePod in iOS 11.2.5.

The “modern” terminology was also used to describe the iPhone X back when iOS 11 was in development. Speculation of this year’s new prosumer-targeted iPad Pro model or models — which many believe what the “modern” tag refers to — stipulates the TrueDepth camera for Face ID authentication and Animoji as the major feature addition. A regular iPad release is also in the cards with a rumored base price of $259.