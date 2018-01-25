iOS

iOS 11.3 firmware mentions “Modern iPad,” signals new-gen iPad Pro with Face ID

The chances that Apple will launch a new iPad this year have come just a bit higher. Firmware code for the iOS 11.3 developer preview has been found to make mention of an “iPad_modern.”

Filipe Espósito, editor-in-chief of iHelp BR, picked up on the mentions.

Espósito was also first to pin new art assets related to the HomePod in iOS 11.2.5.

The “modern” terminology was also used to describe the iPhone X back when iOS 11 was in development. Speculation of this year’s new prosumer-targeted iPad Pro model or models — which many believe what the “modern” tag refers to — stipulates the TrueDepth camera for Face ID authentication and Animoji as the major feature addition. A regular iPad release is also in the cards with a rumored base price of $259.

Via
CNET
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
2018 iPad, 2018 iPad Pro, Apple, Firmware, iOS, iOS 11.3, iPad, iPad Pro, News, Rumors, tablets
