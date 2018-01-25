HTC U12 reportedly skips out on MWC 2018
While Taiwanese manufacturer HTC will hold an event outside of MWC 2018, there’s news that the company will not come out with a new flagship device.
Android Headlines reports from a company source that the follow-up to the U11 of last year may get pushed in March or April. The U11 itself was released in May while the pre-eminent flagship U Ultra device came out last January.
A theoretical U12 is expected to bring in a lot of design aspects of the U11+ with a 2:1 display, reduced bezels, water resistance and internals to the standards of 2018. It would be one of only a handful of smartphones out of the company for the year.
HTC may have had a fighting chance to compete with Samsung and the launch of the Galaxy S9 this year as LG is rumored to be bowing out of the race for now. Alas, Barcelona looks to be a bit more barren for MWC.