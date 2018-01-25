Android

Galaxy S8 US beta program for Android Oreo ends tomorrow

Contents
Advertisement

The wait for a public, stable update begins in the United States for Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners as Samsung has announced that the beta program for Android Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0 will end January 26, tomorrow.

After Friday, Samsung will not be officially responding to beta user feedback, though the community forum for beta users will be kept open. The last update, which brought both devices to build version U1UEU2ZRAE, was put out last week. The program itself was open in the United States to those who owned an unlocked, Sprint or T-Mobile S8 or S8+. It was paused for a time in December to address bugs in one of the updates.

“We look forward to releasing the official software update as soon as we can,” reads part of the statement from Samsung’s USA Beta Team.

Droid Life notes that Verizon has been keeping its S8 updated with nine OTAs sent out since the device’s launch in March, the latest one bringing the December 1 Android security level patch.

Beta programs continue on in other countries.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
Droid Life
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, carriers, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung, Samsung Experience, software updates, Sprint, T-Mobile, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.