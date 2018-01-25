Galaxy S8 US beta program for Android Oreo ends tomorrow
The wait for a public, stable update begins in the United States for Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners as Samsung has announced that the beta program for Android Oreo and Samsung Experience 9.0 will end January 26, tomorrow.
After Friday, Samsung will not be officially responding to beta user feedback, though the community forum for beta users will be kept open. The last update, which brought both devices to build version U1UEU2ZRAE, was put out last week. The program itself was open in the United States to those who owned an unlocked, Sprint or T-Mobile S8 or S8+. It was paused for a time in December to address bugs in one of the updates.
“We look forward to releasing the official software update as soon as we can,” reads part of the statement from Samsung’s USA Beta Team.
Droid Life notes that Verizon has been keeping its S8 updated with nine OTAs sent out since the device’s launch in March, the latest one bringing the December 1 Android security level patch.
Beta programs continue on in other countries.