Essential Phone deal on Amazon prices it down to $434.99

It’s no Sprint deal at $144, but then again, you don’t even have to tie yourself down for at least one month of service to get this deal for the Essential Phone.

While Essential has lowered the price of its debut product to $499, Amazon has taken it down by another $65.01 to $434.99 — it doesn’t mean much, but this deal is $15 better than what Best Buy Mobile offered at one point. The 128GB device should work with all the major US carriers, including CDMA carriers Sprint and Verizon.

While Essential has been dragging its feet on running the Android Oreo upgrade for the phone, it has made quick work of patching big security vulnerabilities. That’s a worthwhile chip in the “pro” column.