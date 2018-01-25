As much as Microsoft would like you to believe the standard Chromebook compromises on power and foregoes certain “premium” features to keep retail pricing low, more and more of these ultra-affordable Chrome OS laptops provide touch-enabled configurations, pen support, convertible designs and ruggedized exteriors.

The all new Dell Chromebook 5000 Series is no exception, going public at the 2018 BETT Show in London with plenty of bang for your buck. Starting in February 2018, you’ll be able to buy Dell Chromebook 5190 devices for as little as $289, with your choice of a dual or quad-core Intel Celeron processor inside.

Obviously, the latter will cost extra, and the same goes for a 2-in-1 convertible option, with the entry-level version offering a conventional 11-inch clamshell form factor. EMR pen support for a “natural pen-to-paper writing experience” is likely to be sold as standard, while adding a “World Facing Camera” to the 5190 should also set you back a little more than $289.

But the entire Dell Chromebook 5000 Series comes with a robust 13 hours of battery life, USB Type-C connectivity, and most importantly, resistance to display scratches, keyboard spills, and general abuse.

No need to worry about “common accidents that may happen in the classroom”, as the 11-incher is guaranteed to withstand 10,000 “micro-drops”, which apparently equates to “student device damage seen at two to four-year usage.” The education-focused Chromebook should survive drops from up to 48 inches high, or even harsh contact with steel after a 30-inch free fall. Somehow, the extra-durable Chrome OS mini-laptop doesn’t look overly bulky, which is yet another reason to take the thing seriously as a potential Windows PC replacement for school use.