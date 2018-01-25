33% off top quality bluetooth speakers for outdoor enthusiasts

As a outdoor enthusiast, you deserve a set of extremely durable speakers to provide amazing audio quality. There’s nothing better for the price than the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker. What’s more is that these speakers can even double as a 7,000mAh Power Bank.

Don’t worry about accidental drops or splashes because the TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker are completely water-resistant and certified shock-proof. No matter where you go, these speakers will provide 360 degrees of amazing surround sound and powerful bass. One charge will get your a whooping 30 hours of battery life.

The TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker is currently 33% off. It’s yours for just $49.97.