Android

Another Xiaomi Mi A1 software update has been stopped

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi has once again stopped the rollout of what was supposed to be a patched-up Android Oreo update Mi A1, the only Android One phone from the Chinese company.

A moderator in the MIUI forum posted into a thread that, at time of post, has been either hidden or deleted about why the stoppage was taking place:

Mi A1 updates will resume in the next few days as we fix a few bugs from the last update. We are commited(sic) to providing the best possible experience on Mi A1 and thank  you for your feedback and patience.

While it may not be the same bugs, there were bugs that had already stopped this update once. While many complained, none of the bugs were specified. The update to Android 8.0 was labeled as build 8.1.10.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
MIUI (deprecated)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Bugs, Mi A1, News, oops, software updates, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.