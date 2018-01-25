Another Xiaomi Mi A1 software update has been stopped
Xiaomi has once again stopped the rollout of what was supposed to be a patched-up Android Oreo update Mi A1, the only Android One phone from the Chinese company.
A moderator in the MIUI forum posted into a thread that, at time of post, has been either hidden or deleted about why the stoppage was taking place:
Mi A1 updates will resume in the next few days as we fix a few bugs from the last update. We are commited(sic) to providing the best possible experience on Mi A1 and thank you for your feedback and patience.
While it may not be the same bugs, there were bugs that had already stopped this update once. While many complained, none of the bugs were specified. The update to Android 8.0 was labeled as build 8.1.10.
