Weibo supposedly has a production-level Galaxy S9 on video

A video posted to Weibo purports to show a Galaxy S9 being tested for touch sensitivity. The clip, lasting for only 10 seconds, does not reveal much about the device other than an Infinity Display that could just as well be a Galaxy S8’s display.

Still, the creator of the video, 8090 digital life, claims that the model shown was at the production level, not a prototype. They also make a comment about how S8 owners won’t be compelled to upgrade to the S9.

If you’re wondering about the bezel levels, we don’t exactly see a significant change between the S8 and this device here, just based on the short clip, but there could be subtle improvements that inch the screen-to-body ratio up a bit.

Whether the video is a bouquet of lies may never be sussed out, but it’s figured that the Galaxy S9 will be an extremely iterative upgrade in design from the S8. The specification picture, though, may be a little more different.