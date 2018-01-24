Android

Weibo supposedly has a production-level Galaxy S9 on video

A video posted to Weibo purports to show a Galaxy S9 being tested for touch sensitivity. The clip, lasting for only 10 seconds, does not reveal much about the device other than an Infinity Display that could just as well be a Galaxy S8’s display.

Still, the creator of the video, 8090 digital life, claims that the model shown was at the production level, not a prototype. They also make a comment about how S8 owners won’t be compelled to upgrade to the S9.

If you’re wondering about the bezel levels, we don’t exactly see a significant change between the S8 and this device here, just based on the short clip, but there could be subtle improvements that inch the screen-to-body ratio up a bit.

Whether the video is a bouquet of lies may never be sussed out, but it’s figured that the Galaxy S9 will be an extremely iterative upgrade in design from the S8. The specification picture, though, may be a little more different.

Via
Android Central
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Design, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, News, Rumors, Video, weibo
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.