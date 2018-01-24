Samsung invites the masses to Galaxy S9 Unpacked on February 25
Samsung is putting the mobile camera experience at the onus of its upcoming flagship smartphone, presumably the Galaxy S9. It has officially set a launch date of February 25 at 6pm Central European Time and will presumably hold an event in Barcelona on the cusp of MWC 2018.
A teaser video shows revolves around the phrase, “The Camera. Reimagined.” It includes the number “9” coming into form, followed by a de-focus effect.
Rumors place the single rear camera on the Galaxy S9 to be an improved unit from the S8 featuring Samsung’s ISOCELL technology. Just as with the S8+, the Galaxy S9+ will feature two rear cameras. At least one on each device will have variable physical aperture settings between f/1.5 and f/2.4.
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
17%
Hated It
17%