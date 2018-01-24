Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 Unpacked official, iPhone X 2018 with LCD & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9, as the company has now shared press invitations. Then we talk about the iPhone X 2018, as we hear of a variant with aluminum, LCD technology, and more. Huawei follows as we hear that the P20 is still in plans, along with a P11 and P12. Then it’s all about iOS 11.3, as the update that you received today is not the one we’re waiting for. We end today’s show talking about Fitbit and its confirmation that support for Pebble products is ending.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Pebble support wraps up in June, Fitbit offering discount on Ionic
iOS 11.3 is coming ‘this spring’ with option to turn off performance throttling, AR updates and more
Huawei P11 name back in contention, planned in front of P12
2018 iPhone with LCD screen could cost as much as $800
Samsung invites the masses to Galaxy S9 Unpacked on February 25

