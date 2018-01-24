Pebble support wraps up in June, Fitbit offering discount on Ionic

Shortly after it acquired smartwatch startup Pebble in 2016, Fitbit killed the active development of the platform and many of its cloud-based services. Over the course of 2017, the company best known as the maker of fitness trackers pooled together resources from Pebble and another acquisition, Vector, to create its first smartwatch, the Ionic.

In the meantime, the few faithful Pebble owners that remained clung onto their Times and Time Rounds as a source of pride. But they’ll soon come to a crossroads as Fitbit has announced that it will not guarantee support for Pebble smartwatches beyond June 30.

Pebble developers will be encouraged to consider working on Fitbit OS. Beyond June 20, the Pebble app store, Pebble forum, voice recognition, SMS and email responses, third-party app timeline pins and CloudPebble will all cease to function and while the Pebble companion app for Android and iOS will still exist, they will not be updated. Future updates beyond Android 8.1 and iOS 11 may “break” compatibility for the app.

In an effort to round up Pebble owners and move them to the Ionic, those who input a valid serial number will be able to redeem a $50 credit for the new watch. Those who aren’t receiving Fitbit communications can sign up to know when they can get the discount at the source link below.