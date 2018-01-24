Motorola trialing Android Oreo on Moto Z2 Play with Brazil soak
Motorola’s track record for circulating big software updates to devices outside of the spotlight, like the Moto G4 Play, has been poor. The company will produce a soak test in one country, then take months to ply onto other regions.
For the Moto Z2 Play, the journey starts in Brazil. Two months on from when soak tests for Android 8.0 began for the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force, the same has started for the lower-end flagship device. The package is 1.13GB large.
Verizon carried out the Moto Z2 Force Oreo update within a month of the soak test and exclusively sells a carrier-locked Moto Z2 Play in the United States. We suspect that the majority of users will be waiting on Big Red for when it passes along the upgrade, especially seeing as the carrier put on major discounts for the device.