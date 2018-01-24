Android

Non-Android One Moto X4 models also start receiving official Oreo update

Contents
Advertisement

Motorola caused a bit of an uproar when denying G4 and G4 Plus users their hopes of receiving official Oreo updates, partially making up for the communication blunder by ultimately promising 8.0 goodies for the higher-end of the two mid-range phones.

Meanwhile, Lenovo’s daughter company started beta-testing the latest OS build on the Moto Z and Z2 Force in Brazil back in November, followed by Verizon’s public rollout of the finished Z2 Force update in December, and a predictable but welcome promotion for the Android One Moto X4 variant in time for the holidays as well.

That’s probably not the world’s greatest software updating tempo, but it’s definitely better than what a few other OEMs have pulled off thus far, and it’s about to get even better.

According to a “Senior MotoAgent”, aka support specialist, on Lenovo’s official forums, the retail Moto X4 version’s “deployment for Oreo update has started.” These are models sold outside the Android One program, through US retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Motorola’s own e-store, but “not everyone would have it, all at the same time.”

That’s because OTA updates don’t “just depend on the Model and the Country but with the Carrier as well.” You’re advised to wait for the “official release of OTA update”, no matter where you’ve purchased your non-Android One Moto X4 from, and you will obviously be notified when Oreo installation is possible. That may still take a few more days or even a couple of weeks. But it’s happening.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Lenovo Forums
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android 8.0 Oreo, Android 8.0 updates, Android One, Android Oreo, Android updates, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, Oreo, Oreo updates, software updates
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).