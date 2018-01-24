Non-Android One Moto X4 models also start receiving official Oreo update
Motorola caused a bit of an uproar when denying G4 and G4 Plus users their hopes of receiving official Oreo updates, partially making up for the communication blunder by ultimately promising 8.0 goodies for the higher-end of the two mid-range phones.
Meanwhile, Lenovo’s daughter company started beta-testing the latest OS build on the Moto Z and Z2 Force in Brazil back in November, followed by Verizon’s public rollout of the finished Z2 Force update in December, and a predictable but welcome promotion for the Android One Moto X4 variant in time for the holidays as well.
That’s probably not the world’s greatest software updating tempo, but it’s definitely better than what a few other OEMs have pulled off thus far, and it’s about to get even better.
According to a “Senior MotoAgent”, aka support specialist, on Lenovo’s official forums, the retail Moto X4 version’s “deployment for Oreo update has started.” These are models sold outside the Android One program, through US retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Motorola’s own e-store, but “not everyone would have it, all at the same time.”
That’s because OTA updates don’t “just depend on the Model and the Country but with the Carrier as well.” You’re advised to wait for the “official release of OTA update”, no matter where you’ve purchased your non-Android One Moto X4 from, and you will obviously be notified when Oreo installation is possible. That may still take a few more days or even a couple of weeks. But it’s happening.