LG G6 also getting a new color, but it’s more Rose Gold than “Pink”

LG’s projected flagship gap for 2018 will become really apparent once we realize that all we’re getting from the second-place chaebol are new colors for existing phones.

The V30 got Raspberry Rose. It was really magenta-like. This time, Dutch site DroidApp has found pictures of the LG G6 with a color that goes by the same “Raspberry Rose” name, but, in actuality, looks more like the color the industry kept abusing in 2015 (and 2016 and 2017), Rose Gold.

As with any new color announcements, no spec changes have been claimed. However, as the site reports, when the Netherlands has only been subject to black and silver colors for the longest time, this new color will be a refreshing, if quiet reminder that the G6 exists. That said, we’re not sure how far this color will go around the world.