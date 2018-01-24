New Moto X4 in India will have Snapdragon 636, 6GB of RAM
Motorola is expected to release an upgraded version of the Moto X4 on February 1 in India.
Gear up to get smarter with the all new #MotoX4, that’s powered by the newest and sweetest version of Android yet! Arriving on @Flipkart on 1st February. pic.twitter.com/Uj78lztbGD
— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 24, 2018
While Motorola India tweeted out that Flipkart would be the official sales medium as well as the release date, the rest of the details — which include specification bumps — have come in from sources tipping off digit.
Whereas the original models of the mid-range Moto X4, introduced to the subcontinent in mid-November, featured up to 4GB of RAM, this new version will have 6GB. The Snapdragon 630 gets replaced with the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 636 — the first chipset in the lower-600 tier to run on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo architecture. The dual-rear camera system may get updated as well, with the second lens perhaps switching from a wide angle alternative to a monochrome sensor for more brightness data to be merged with data from a color sensor to create a hybrid product.
While there’s some certainty that the phone will run Android Oreo out of the box, it is not clear if this version of the Moto X4 will come under the Android One program and, thus, feature stock software that can speedily be updated. One such version does exist, but only to users of Google’s MVNO, Project Fi, in the United States. Pricing is also uncertain at this point.