In China, Honor 8 is promised Android Oreo update with EMUI 8.0
Indian Honor 8 users may not ever experience the joy of having EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0, but Chinese owners will supposedly have it soon.
The Huawei fan forum has a new post from a company team member listing the following devices to be updated with Oreo:
- Honor V10 (View 10)
- Honor 9
- Honor V9
- Honor 7X
- Honor 8 Youth Edition
- Honor 9 Youth Edition
- Honor 8
- Honor V8
- Honor Note 8
The ROMs for each device are still under development and no release dates have been plotted just yet.
While the Chinese company is putting in the effort for Chinese Honor 8 users, Honor told Android Police that other users, like those in India who were confirmed not to be getting the update, will get some sort of consolation prize:
To ensure Honor 8 users also benefit from the latest user experience upgrades, new functions of EMUI 8.0 will be ported to the Honor 8. Further update details will be released within one week. Please stay tuned and we thank you for your support and interest in Honor.
It’s a vague promise that we’ll be checking in on, especially as Pocketnow considered it among the best mid-rangers released in the United States in 2016.