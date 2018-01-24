What can’t you find in Google’s online Play Store right now? Well, until today, audiobooks were missing from the aptly titled Google Play Books app, but that changes in no less than 45 countries around the world.

The full list includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Technically, a total of nine languages are supported, but when it comes to Google Assistant integration, only voice commands uttered in English will be recognized. Specifically, you can ask your Android phone or smart speaker’s AI to read your new book, pause, resume, stop, skip ahead or back, play a previous or next chapter, as well as find out how much time is left in the book, or get a refresher of the author’s name.

If you don’t necessarily need hands-free controls, Google Play audiobooks are also available on iOS and the web, with no subscription required regardless of your platform of choice. You simply buy each individual audiobook “at an affordable price”, and enjoy it across different devices.

It’s easy to pick up where you left off even if you switch devices, and you can also share your favorite titles with the entire clan through Family Library for no extra charge. Oh, and don’t forget about the “Play Sample” option if you want to be sure you’re making the right choice before spending a single dime.