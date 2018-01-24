Well, that didn’t take long. Google’s little treasure hunt-style game was finished in record time earlier today by some folks who clearly knew what they were doing, solving complicated puzzles and putting together seemingly unconnected clues while sharing their progress in a public Discord group.

It all led to a fairly predictable discovery, as we now know the 2018 edition of the Google I/O developer conference will take place between May 8 and 10. We’d have probably bet on slightly later dates, since both I/O 2016 and 2017 started on May 17, ending on the 19th, but this hardly qualifies as a major change or big surprise.

The venue was also pretty easy to guess, following a 2016 move from the previously typical Moscone Center location to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The search giant is keeping the event as close to home as possible this year too, but unfortunately, that’s where today’s revelations end.

It’s still unclear if that random pineapple cake photo was meant to mislead or prematurely confirm the dessert name of the next Android version. Either way, we’ll likely have plenty of time to debate over the coming months if there are better sweets that start with a P to replace delicious Oreos.

Also, what else would you like to see unveiled at Google I/O 2018 on May 8? A fully working version of Fuchsia OS? Upgraded Android Wear software? A long overdue sequel for the original Google Home? Any other guesses anyone?