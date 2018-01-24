Mastering Android Nougat is easier than ever before — only $9
Have you tried learning how to program with Android many times, but given up each time? The Complete Android N Developer Course is what you need to finally become competent in Android app development. This course is your one-stop shop to mastering Android Nougat.
The acclaimed instructor, Rob Percival, is back with this immersive course to make your dreams of building your own Android apps a reality. With 32.4 hours of content across 270 lectures, this course will cover a huge range of technologies such as Parse Server, Admob, GDX, and Bluetooth.
You’ll even be building your WhatsApp, Uber, and Instagram clones from scratch. The Complete Android N Developer Course is currently on sale for just $9. That’s an absurdly good deal!
