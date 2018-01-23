Android

RED Hydrogen One detailed, iPhone X ends in 2018 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the the RED Hydrogen One, as we get details on specs and what the phone can do, this time by the company’s founder. Then we talk about the Huawei P20 as the device might not make a launch at MWC. The iPhone X follows as it might not see a second year according to rumors. The Apple HomePod is next as it finally gets a launch date and pre-orders begin soon. We end today’s show talking about Verizon’s BOGO deals for some very hot devices, including the Google Pixel 2.

Stories:
Verizon BOGO deal on Galaxy S8, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, Pixel 2 starts tomorrow
Apple HomePod pre-orders begin on Friday, long overdue launch set for February 9
First-gen iPhone X will not get year-on discount, but disappear instead
New report backs up Galaxy S9 announcement date, rejects Huawei P20 MWC possibility
RED Hydrogen One gets hyped up by company owner, specs and other info revealed

