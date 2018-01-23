Plans for new Samsung OLED factory on indefinite hold

Samsung Display has held off on funding a new “super factory” for its smartwatch and smartphone OLED panel output.

The Bell reports from industry sources that the company is reviewing its nearly-$1 billion build-out for the plant called A5 that would be more than double the size of the existing, smaller A2 and A3 operations combined. Sources say that

The company has had some internal worries about demand as global smartphone shipment figures have trended down. Demand from Chinese manufacturers has not been enough to make up slack from Samsung and Apple smartphone operations — note the speculation of the iPhone X’s dragging sales. Beyond that, growing competition in the sector from Chinese, Japanese and Korean display-makers may dent business further from this year forward.

For those looking to the foldable Galaxy X smartphones and other such innovations, Samsung Display is currently unable to nail down product delivery timeframes for its clients for its foldable OLED screens.