Nokia 8 gets another public beta update, this time to Android 8.1 Oreo
HMD Global has done it again, serving a public beta preview of the newest Android version for its most powerful Nokia-branded smartphone to date. We’re not talking about 8.0 Oreo, mind you, as the Nokia 8 started receiving an official update to that particular OS iteration way back in November, following a solid month of beta tests.
Instead, owners of the Snapdragon 835-powered 5.3-incher with rear and front Zeiss cameras are now eligible for an experimental software goodie pack based on Google’s even newer mobile platform version.
Android 8.1 Oreo was only running on 0.2 percent of the world’s Play Store-visiting devices in the seven days ending on January 8, specifically a bunch of Nexuses and Pixels. The Nokia 8 could be the first non-Google phone to jump to the second Oreo incarnation on a wide scale soon, as long as the beta-testing process doesn’t yield any critical bugs.
But this is by no means a minor update, apparently tipping the scales at a whopping 1.5GB+, including a revamped power menu, new settings menu, Google’s latest security patches, and most importantly, the universally accepted hamburger emoji.
Keep in mind that HMD has other OS revisions to polish and roll out as well, not to mention a few “awesome” new phones to prepare for MWC 2018 announcements late next month.