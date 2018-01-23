MetroPCS promos 4 lines of unlimited data for $100 a month

Every so often, the prepaid carriers get up to their ways with these “four lines for $100 a month” deals. Sprint even did five lines for $90 and it’s a postpaid carrier. This time, it’s T-Mobile subsidiary MetroPCS‘s turn.

For a limited amount of time, customers can port over at least one line to an existing account or multiple lines to a new account and save on the unlimited data plan — two lines will go for $80 ($20 off), three lines for $90 ($60 off) and four lines for $100 (half-off). Prices include fees and taxes. The plan includes video streaming at 480p resolution, no tethering and guaranteed high-speed data up through 35GB where throttling may occur depending on traffic.

Those who are upgrading or have switched over can get one choice of five free Android phones: LG Aristo 2, LG Aristo, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, ZTE Avid 4 and Moto E4.

This deal is not applicable to those switch away from parent carrier T-Mobile and it is also apparently not valid in the state of Indiana.