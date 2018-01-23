LG G6 has Android 8.0 Oreo update coming in Europe ‘within the first half’ of 2018
LG’s mobile division has been wasting money for several years now, with no turnaround in sight, despite more strategy revisions, creative experiments and flagship remodeling efforts than the chaebol would like to remember.
But if there was something to appreciate about the company’s general smartphone policies until recently, that was definitely its industry-leading software update tempo. The overall software support was stellar back in 2016, as the V20 ran Android Nougat out the box, then the G5 received a very swift OS promotion, both domestically and internationally, and even the modest Aristo came powered by build 7.0 right off the bat in early 2017.
LG’s latest generation of high and mid-end handsets unfortunately stands in stark contrast, with the V30 launched on Nougat rather than Oreo, and the same increasingly stale Android flavor powering both the G6 and Aristo 2 right now.
For what it’s worth, the LG V30 has recently started to receive its official Android 8.0 update in Korea, following a couple of rounds of public beta tests, while in Europe, the G6 is being promised a major UI makeover “within the first half” of the year.
That’s not ideal, although maybe the OEM can pull off a wide-scale rollout at the beginning of Q2, and not all the way in June. LG Italy seems pretty confident the Android 8.0 Oreo “release” will take place during the second quarter of 2018, at least on a regional level, which doesn’t mean the software goodies won’t be deployed earlier in the US or Korea. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed, and also hope for a global Q1 V30 update happening sooner rather than later.