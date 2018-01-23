Microsoft already previewed a couple of ultra-low-cost new Windows 10 laptops from Lenovo ahead of the Bett Show’s start, but as it turns out, the world’s number two PC vendor has a lot more than that to share this week of its big education push.

The Chinese OEM isn’t taking sides in the high-stakes classroom war between Microsoft and Google either, launching the Lenovo 100e and 300e in both Windows and Chrome OS variants, alongside the 500e Chromebook, and ThinkPad 11e with Windows only.

Starting from the top, a versatile Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga will go on sale in February at $499 and up with a “garaged” pen and “world-facing” camera in tow, joined by an inflexible 11e with HD screen resolution and touch support, priced at $429 and up. The two 5th generation 11-inchers are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, nonetheless boasting improved battery life (up to a solid 12 hours), as well as Intel N series processor updates, and military-grade durability.

Moving a little lower on the food chain, you’ll find the Lenovo 500e Chromebook in stores by the end of this month, starting at $349, with four usage modes, a 5MP world-facing camera adapted to all four, a pressure sensitive pen with a built-in compartment for convenient storage, an 11.6-inch HD IPS display, Intel Celeron N3450 processing power, up to 8GB RAM, and 10 hours battery life.

The Lenovo 300e and 100e are priced at $279 and $219 respectively, regardless of your OS of choice, but the Windows configurations are launching this month, followed by the 300e Chromebook in February, and 100e Chromebook in March.

Interestingly, the 300e Windows model packs Intel Apollo Lake processing power, while the Chromebook settles for a modest MediaTek MTK 8173C SoC, which however allows the latter to improve the former’s 8-hour battery life to 10 hours or so. Both versions come equipped with 11.6-inch HD IPS touch displays and “multi-mode” form factors.

Finally, the Lenovo 100e is a very simple and straightforward machine, with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 2.7 pounds weight, up to 10 hours battery life, an 11.6-inch HD antiglare display, and no fancy flexibility, touch or pen support with either Windows 10 or Chrome OS.