HomePod AppleCare+ plan will cost $39

As Apple officially starts moving the needle on its HomePod smart speaker, it will also start offering AppleCare+ protection on the device. Now, how would you expect the company to price protection for a mostly stationary hunk of metal that won’t break or even dent as easily as an iPhone?

$39. That’s the number that 9to5Mac has sourced in a document distributed to Apple Stores. The extended warranty is good for the HomePod and other AirPort products with coverage for “up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling for HomePod” with a $39 deductible applicable to each. Cosmetic damage is not included, but setup support is.

Considering that the HomePod will cost $349 in the United States, it’s not a bad investment for the price. It goes on pre-order from Friday.