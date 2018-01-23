Buy a Moto Z2 Force, get Alexa Moto Mod and Amazon Music Unlimited free

If you’re taking advantage of the upcoming Verizon BOGO Android phone deal with a pair of Moto Z2 Force phones coming your way, hold up for one second. Actually, hold up for two days.

If you’re not participating in that deal, though, you have free reign from now until February 25 to buy a Moto Z2 Force from the major carriers — more on that in a minute — as well as Best Buy and Motorola itself. You can then head to Motorola’s website and, by March 27, provide proof of purchase and redeem the company’s offer of a free Smart Speaker Moto Mod with Amazon Alexa, which will ship within six weeks.

The Moto Mod turns the phone into a bona fide smart speaker with always-on microphones that listen from afar. After users unbox and attach the Mod for the first time, they will get prompted to take advantage of two months of Amazon Music Unlimited under the Family Plan. The offer is available through May 6.

Here’s the big catch to watch out for: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular are on the list of eligible carriers right now. According to PhoneArena, though, Verizon will join the list on January 25 — ironically, customers of its LTE in Rural America partners are eligible right now for the deal.