512GB microSD card comes from UK-based Integral Memory

A rather grandiose press release from London-based Integral Memory plc has expounded the glory of the company’s ability to mass-produce a new 512GB microSDXC V10, UHS-1 U1 card — the industry’s first.

Europe-wide memory specialist Integral Memory plc has beaten all competitors and answered a growing need for increased capacity on mobile devices.

The capacity bests the 400GB card put out by Western Digital subsidiary SanDisk at the end of August. It also matches the 512GB UFS 2.1 storage disk from Samsung that came out in December.

If you’re concerned about the mash-up of letters and numbers above, the most important bit is the V10, a speed rating dedicated to video that indicates a minimum sequential write speed of 10MB per second — about the threshold for high-bitrate 1080p and low-bitrate 4K footage from smartphones. The card, which was tested with Android smartphones, has a promoted read speed of 90MB per second and write speed of 80MB per second.

The product will be available with in February for an undetermined price with a five-year warranty. It’s not clear where the Euro-centric Integral will sell this.