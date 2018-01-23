2018 iPhone with LCD screen could cost as much as $800

So much for mid-range.

KGI Securities’s Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has written a note forecasting that out of the three iPhones that will come out in September, Apple will price the one mid-range model with an 6.1-inch LCD screen between $700 and $800 — the estimated range is up from a prior guess of $650 and $750.

The same analyst also recently ruminated about Apple’s brand management for the current iPhone X, suggesting it may come out of production soon and sales could stop in the middle of the year without a year-on discount to take place.

Kuo claims in his note, picked up by 9to5Mac, that as the iPhone X aesthetic will applied to this model, Apple will be able to bring in more sales — with this variant and two higher-end models expected, the 6.1-inch model is expected to take up half of total new model sales. Between 80 million and 90 million iPhone shipments are forecast for the second half of this year, up from 75 million to 80 million from 2017.

The analyst predicts that the mid-range device will feature more fragile aluminium instead of stainless steel and will have 3GB of RAM contrary to the stainless steel and 4GB of RAM on the two other models. The more premium devices will also have two rear cameras and OLED displays sizing up at 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches.