Let’s face it, even if Xiaomi ends up unveiling that highly implausible iPhone X-inspired Mi MIX 2S at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, the odds of seeing any of the Chinese company’s inexpensive smartphones officially released stateside in the near future remain slim. Almost non-existent.

But there are obviously ways to buy value-for-money champions like the Mi A1 in the US without compromising or risking much. Unfortunately, the best “deal” you can find right now on Amazon is a $274 gold “global version”, which feels a little on the steep side.

Luckily, top-rated eBay seller Never-MSRP comes to the rescue of stock Android-loving bargain hunters, charging a very reasonable $224.99 for a “factory unlocked” Xiaomi Mi A1 with 64GB internal storage space and 4GB RAM.

You’ll obviously need to hurry, as the gold-coated flavor is the only one left in stock at the time of writing, with “limited quantity available.” Keep in mind that you won’t be getting a valid US warranty from either the seller or phone manufacturer, and although technically the “item is international”, working with “world wide GSM networks”, you shouldn’t expect very solid LTE support.

On the bright side, nationwide shipping is free, sales tax is only collected for Texas deliveries, and the Xiaomi Mi A1 already runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Not to mention all the other robust specifications, including a 5.5-inch Full HD display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, full metal body, 3080mAh battery, and fingerprint recognition.