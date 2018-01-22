Verizon BOGO deal on Galaxy S8, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, Pixel 2 starts tomorrow

From tomorrow, consumers won’t need to trade in your phone to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal for Android phones on Verizon, but they will need to be willing to bring on a new line or two of unlimited data.

The deal, which runs for a limited time, includes the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force and Google Pixel 2 — some phones are due for spring cleaning more than others. Buyers can get two of the same or two different eligible phones on 24-month installment plans and bill credits will cover the monthly cost of the lesser expensive device as applicable.

Existing Verizon customers must add a new line of service while those who look to join the carrier will have to open two lines. The new line or lines must be on the Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited service plan tiers starting from $75 per month.