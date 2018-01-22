Target selling Apple Watch Series 1 from $180

For what many consider to be a smartphone accessory, it sure does cost a pretty penny to snatch up an Apple Watch. The latest Series 3 releases start from $329. Fortunately for those who want to get a bargain, there are older Apple Watches available, including the original Series 1. Still, you can’t really call it a price cut when prices start from $249.

And that’s where Target comes in with prices of $179.99 for the 38mm case and $209.99 for the 42mm size. According to iMore, these prices match prior lows that the big box store has introduced before and best Walmart’s current offers of $220.91 and $229, respectively.

No telling for how long these prices will be applicable.