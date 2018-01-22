Another day, another interesting analysis of iPhone sales numbers and trends at the end of a pretty challenging year for the world’s most profitable mobile device manufacturer. Before it can release three new handsets with “all-screen” designs and facial recognition, which analysts expect to fly off the shelves, Apple still needs to tally the Q4 2017 scores, and figure out how to keep the original X in the spotlight.

According to the latest Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) study, roughly 20 percent of all iPhones sold in the US in the final quarter of last year came with a notch. That’s not too shabby, considering the iPhone X only started shipping on November 3, while the 8 and 8 Plus were in store shelves for the entire 90 days covered by this report.

Just one of the two managed to eclipse the X’s volumes, and it was actually the smaller variant, which captured a 24 percent market share. The iPhone 8 Plus ranked third, with 17 percent or so, bringing the grand total of the 2017-launched trio at 61 percent.

That’s down a whopping 11 percentage points from the combined score of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in the October – December 2016 timeframe, although “comparisons to earlier launches are tricky at best”, as CIRP co-founder Josh Lowitz points out.

For one thing, “the Apple model pie is further divided”, with eight models up for grabs, and not five, as the year before, not to mention the much higher price and late launch of the X, both of which played their part in this apparent popularity decline of new iPhones. Too bad we still don’t know how many iPhones were shipped in total, either in the US or worldwide, during the December 2017 quarter.