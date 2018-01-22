Will Sony Xperia XZ Pro lose headphone jack? Dongle pictured in FCC docs

Regulatory documents provided to the FCC indicate that a future Sony device will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but will include a dongle that will allow for charging and audio through USB-C simultaneously.

The documents, picked up by Xperia Blog, were filed with device ID PY7-21831A. No major specifications were revealed, but in capturing results for radiofrequency effects, we do see that multiple accessories were used in the test setup, including a connection to an AC adapter, a pair of earbuds and a dongle connecting the two together to the phone. Further more, the mandatory FCC ID label has been diagrammed to the point where the headphone jack would have been on the device.

Other documents show dimensional information (152.79 x 72.42mm with a 5.7-inch display diagonal), but we don’t have any clear idea as to what the display will actually look like.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Sony began taking the step away from the headphone jack with its next round of flagships, one of them supposedly being the Xperia XZ Pro, during MWC 2018.