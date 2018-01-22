Connection speed now posted with Wi-Fi network listings on Android 8.1
If your Android phone ever makes it over to Android 8.1 Oreo, this will be one indispensable feature for those who still bunny hop on Wi-Fi networks across town, across states and across the country.
The Android team has announced one feature that’s been left behind the scenes for a while now, but is getting switched on with Android 8.1 devices, is connection speed classifications with Wi-Fi network listings. Specifically, the ratings will apply to public networks that can be evaluated.
There are four classifications, as described by the corresponding Google support page:
Slow: If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts.
OK: You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music.
Fast: You can stream most videos.
Very Fast: You can stream very high-quality videos.
You can turn off the feature by going into Advanced menu of the Wi-Fi Preferences page, then toggling “None” on the “Network rating provider” item.