There’s definitely a lot to like, even love, about Google’s Project Fi MVNO, but steadfast owners of a certain bootlooping phone were having a little trouble seeing the big picture last month.

In case you didn’t pay a lot of attention to possibly the worst deal in “device protection” history, Google was offering users of defective Nexus 5X units a maximum $100 Store credit instead of a “new, refurbished, or recertified device of similar kind and quality.”

By the way, those are the exact words used on Big G’s support webpages to describe what should happen in these situations for Project Fi subscribers who’ve diligently spent $5 a month to “protect” their now-discontinued phones.

But there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for (some) Nexus 5X owners, with their almost otherworldly patience rewarded following what we can only assume have been many months of agony.

Forget making the absurd choice between $100 Store credit and a $60 or so check, as N5X users on Fi in need of a replacement are actually receiving a “device of similar kind and quality.” Specifically, a Moto X4 with Android One software, which some may consider an even higher-quality product than the Nexus 5X to begin with.

We’re talking a dual camera 5.2-incher here with a Full HD screen, octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM and “all-day battery”, resistant to water and dust while rocking a “wraparound” glass design and anodized aluminum frame. This thing typically costs $300 after a $100 activation discount, which you can bring down to a low $69 deductible if you have device protection with your faulty Nexus 5X.