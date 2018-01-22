New, improved ISOCELL cameras to be ready for Galaxy S9?

There’s a box out there with the Galaxy S9’s name on it and the specs on it tell of a couple of decent cameras. In fact, there are more specs out there on the internet that can tell the same thing in more words, including mentions of variable aperture and “Super Speed Dual Pixel” technology.

Now, Samsung has updated the page for its ISOCELL camera technology with Dual Pixel and Super Phase Detection autofocusing assistance for new ISOCELL Fast brand sensors. The best sensors are made with three fast-read stacks that will enable 480 frames per second video capture at Full HD resolution. SamMobile posits that Samsung could also enable 960fps capture at 720p.

It’s likely that we’ll see all of this come into focus with Mobile World Congress, but it looks like the marketing is lining up behind this tech getting onto the Galaxy S9, if not the Galaxy S9+.