While reportedly restarting the G7’s development from scratch, and exploring various ways to enhance the V30 user experience, LG continues to dole out mid-range smartphones in both Korea and the US, seeking sales volume for a business that badly needs improved profitability.

Following in the footsteps of the first Android Nougat device on MetroPCS, the LG Aristo 2 unfortunately runs the same OS flavor for its launch through T-Mobile’s flagship prepaid brand.

Truth be told, the “all-new” Aristo 2 is not much of an upgrade over the original version, sharing a modest quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor with its predecessor, as well as 13 and 5MP cameras, and a 2,410mAh removable battery.

The first-gen’s 1.5GB RAM count is bumped up to two full gigs, paired with the same 16GB internal storage space and a microSD card slot for up to 32GB more digital hoarding room.

Don’t let the rear-mounted button fool you either, as it still doesn’t appear to support fingerprint authentication. On the bright side, MetroPCS is highlighting facial recognition “security and convenience” as a big selling point, although something tells us the LG Aristo 2 isn’t exactly on par with the iPhone X in the biometrics department.

Still, the 720p 5-incher only costs $59 after a $30 instant discount and $50 mail-in rebate, which should make a fair amount of Metro customers forgive its mediocrity and unoriginality.