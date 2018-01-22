Android

MetroPCS debuts $59 LG Aristo 2 with facial recognition and 2GB RAM

Contents
Advertisement

While reportedly restarting the G7’s development from scratch, and exploring various ways to enhance the V30 user experience, LG continues to dole out mid-range smartphones in both Korea and the US, seeking sales volume for a business that badly needs improved profitability.

Following in the footsteps of the first Android Nougat device on MetroPCS, the LG Aristo 2 unfortunately runs the same OS flavor for its launch through T-Mobile’s flagship prepaid brand.

Truth be told, the “all-new” Aristo 2 is not much of an upgrade over the original version, sharing a modest quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor with its predecessor, as well as 13 and 5MP cameras, and a 2,410mAh removable battery.

The first-gen’s 1.5GB RAM count is bumped up to two full gigs, paired with the same 16GB internal storage space and a microSD card slot for up to 32GB more digital hoarding room.

Don’t let the rear-mounted button fool you either, as it still doesn’t appear to support fingerprint authentication. On the bright side, MetroPCS is highlighting facial recognition “security and convenience” as a big selling point, although something tells us the LG Aristo 2 isn’t exactly on par with the iPhone X in the biometrics department.

Still, the 720p 5-incher only costs $59 after a $30 instant discount and $50 mail-in rebate, which should make a fair amount of Metro customers forgive its mediocrity and unoriginality.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
100%
Hated It
0%
Via
LG
Source
MetroPCS
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Aristo, Aristo 2, LG, metropcs, News, T-Mobile
, , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).