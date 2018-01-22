First-gen iPhone X will not get year-on discount, but disappear instead

The state of Apple’s iPhone release strategy for 2018 has been very consistent on the speculation side: all of the technologies and design elements like Face ID and the Infinity Display design of the iPhone X will make it to three devices with two premium, differently sized models at the same price region as the reportedly unpopular iPhone X is currently.

That said, KGI Securities is now predicting that consumers won’t be able to get the iPhone X at the typical year-on discounted price. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo wrote in a note obtained by MacRumors that such a move would “hurt product brand value [and the future] lineup.” As existing models will jump down in price by $100, there will be no $899 iPhone X come September.

Instead, whatever the second iterations of the iPhone X will be called, they will likely start from the $999, what CEO Tim Cook calls a “value price.” The third future model will have lesser specs and price at the longtime $649 price point or perhaps $699, even.

Kuo expects Apple to generate some prestige for the iPhone X brand by stopping sales well before the usual September launch event, sometime in the “middle” of the year.