Android

Sprint HTC U11 getting Android Oreo update this week

Just as HTC starts plattering up Android Oreo to European U11 users, it’s just about the same time that those on Sprint will get the same treatment.

The company’s Mo Versi tweeted up a verbal update on when those customers can get their hands on the software update.

Unlocked U11 units got the update in November. One other device in the fseries, the U11 Life, has also gotten to jump to Android 8.0 in the time between. No word on when the U Ultra will get its big move.

