Moto X4 kernel on Android Oreo now on GitHub

Motorola has made public the kernel for the Android One Moto X4 running Oreo.

The company has been diligent in supplying source code as it is required with the general public license for using Android. It did so for the Moto X4 on Android Nougat, but with the Oreo update, it had to go to the same trouble for the revised software.

Android Police notes that one user named “kraatus90” requested the kernel for the device, codenamed “payton,” on GitHub two weeks ago. A response saying that the kernel was on the way was posted eight days afterwards.

The version number is MMI-OPW27.57-40.