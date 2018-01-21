Android

Moto X4 kernel on Android Oreo now on GitHub

Contents
Advertisement

Motorola has made public the kernel for the Android One Moto X4 running Oreo.

The company has been diligent in supplying source code as it is required with the general public license for using Android. It did so for the Moto X4 on Android Nougat, but with the Oreo update, it had to go to the same trouble for the revised software.

Android Police notes that one user named “kraatus90” requested the kernel for the device, codenamed “payton,” on GitHub two weeks ago. A response saying that the kernel was on the way was posted eight days afterwards.

The version number is MMI-OPW27.57-40.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Source
GitHub
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, developers, kernel, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, News, software, Source Code
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.