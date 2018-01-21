Android

B&H has LG G6+ for 25 percent off at $599.99

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the LG G6+ with its nifty Hi-Fi Quad DAC system and complimentary QuadPlay headphones for $449.99… if you’re willing to suffer ads and Amazon’s influence in the software with the Prime Exclusive version. Otherwise, you’re paying $705. And that’s only for the 32GB version.

Perhaps you could consider heading to B&H Photo instead. It currently has the phone, with its Snapdragon 821 and a more impressive 128GB of storage, for $599.99 —$200 off list price. It’s unlocked and works with the typical GSM networks, namely AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Verizon. Sprint is the only exclusion, here.

The G6 generation looks to remain the latest and, thus, most powerful in the ‘G’ series of smartphones from LG as rumors have pegged the launch of the G7 far into the future.

