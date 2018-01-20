Shell wants to turn smartwatches into smartphones on a wing (or two)

The current state of wearable technology has settled its users into three camps: Apple Watch, fitness trackers and why would you even? Anything else seems like a half-baked item that can’t get enough heat to prevent it from crumbling apart.

That said, with excitement over hybrid mobile formats growing like 2-in-1s, detachable tablets and even a smartphone-laptop combination, a new Indiegogo campaign may bring a third camp to the table.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shell is an Android Wear-running concept that is really part-adapter and part-case with funky fold-out wings. The adapter is what gets strapped to the wrist while the case can hop in and out of the adapter.

The wings? They not only contain the speaker and receiver, but all the proper radio antennas from LTE to Wi-Fi to even a low-band radio for walkie-talkie communication. There’s even a 12-megapixel camera on one wing that’s said to rotate 360 degrees. The spring-loaded mechanism for the wings also allows users to activate a kinetic generator to charge the device — flexing the wings for up to 5 minutes should give users about the same amount in talk time.

The company is also developing adapters for existing smartwatch cases to provide the same connectivity and audio hardware to designs from Apple, Huawei, LG, Motorola and Samsung — those cases will interface with Shell’s software through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

As of press time, the London-based Shell Wearables has yet to officially launch its crowdfunding campaign, though we’ll be sure to follow-up with more details as they get released.