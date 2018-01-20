Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as we notice that there will be internal changes that might not be evident to the user. The Razer Project Linda is next as we hear that the company might consider launching it. iPhone X shipments follow as we get news on not su good sales, but great predictions for the future. The LG V30 follows as we might see some sort of a refresh instead of the LG G7 at MWC. We end today’s show talking about OnePlus and how the company has confirmed its issues with its credit card system.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– OnePlus confirms credit card security breach, up to 40k users ‘may be’ affected

– No G7 at MWC, but ‘upgraded’ LG V30 with improved AI features could be on display

– iPhone X shipment forecasts getting bleaker, 2018 models expected to sell like crazy

– Project Linda could launch with Razer Phone sequel in September

– Key Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs reiterated in detailed components report