Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 internal change, Razer Project Linda dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as we notice that there will be internal changes that might not be evident to the user. The Razer Project Linda is next as we hear that the company might consider launching it. iPhone X shipments follow as we get news on not su good sales, but great predictions for the future. The LG V30 follows as we might see some sort of a refresh instead of the LG G7 at MWC. We end today’s show talking about OnePlus and how the company has confirmed its issues with its credit card system.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
OnePlus confirms credit card security breach, up to 40k users ‘may be’ affected
No G7 at MWC, but ‘upgraded’ LG V30 with improved AI features could be on display
iPhone X shipment forecasts getting bleaker, 2018 models expected to sell like crazy
Project Linda could launch with Razer Phone sequel in September
Key Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs reiterated in detailed components report

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
25%
Hated It
25%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!