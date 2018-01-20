iOS 11 is now on 65 percent of devices
Even as Apple has revealed its hand in slowing down older iPhones through software updates to cover for potential age-induced battery faults, it’s now been revealed that the majority of iOS devices are now on version 11.
The company reported that as of January 18, 65 percent of the hardware universe is on iOS 11. iOS 10 is on 28 percent of the devices while the remainder have older software. This time last year, iOS 10 had 76 percent share, a record.
9to5Mac makes the comparison that as 93 percent of iOS users are on versions released from the past two release cycles, only 27 percent of Android users are at the same. Even with a wider user base, this is just one comparison combing the advantages of a closed ecosystem.
