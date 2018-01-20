iOS

Gboard goes big on GIF creation in the suggestion bar

Contents
One of Google’s “appsperiments” from last month was Motion Stills, an iOS-only program made for capturing GIFs and only GIFs. But even beyond that, the Gboard app has had the capacity to make those GIFs for on-the-fly responses to some hot messaging chat.

The problem was that most users probably didn’t figure to look for the feature, slotted deep in the emoji sub-keyboard.

Well, The Verge has now found with a recent update to the iOS app that the GIF-making feature is now more accessible through the suggestions bar prior to any text being typed in. It also is more robust with modes to record in up to a three-second “Loop” or “Fast-Forward” through up to a minute of video.

Google’s intensive focus on GIF creation has been relegated to the iOS side of things as we’ve yet to see this move to Android.

Via
The Verge
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apps, Gboard, GIF, Google, iOS, keyboard, News, software
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.