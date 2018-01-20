Gboard goes big on GIF creation in the suggestion bar

One of Google’s “appsperiments” from last month was Motion Stills, an iOS-only program made for capturing GIFs and only GIFs. But even beyond that, the Gboard app has had the capacity to make those GIFs for on-the-fly responses to some hot messaging chat.

The problem was that most users probably didn’t figure to look for the feature, slotted deep in the emoji sub-keyboard.

Well, The Verge has now found with a recent update to the iOS app that the GIF-making feature is now more accessible through the suggestions bar prior to any text being typed in. It also is more robust with modes to record in up to a three-second “Loop” or “Fast-Forward” through up to a minute of video.

Google’s intensive focus on GIF creation has been relegated to the iOS side of things as we’ve yet to see this move to Android.